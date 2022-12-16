WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A local district is the first in the state to put electric school buses on the road.

The Wabaunsee School district previously announced it would be the first in Kansas to start driving kids to school on these buses.

“We feel fortunate that we got chosen for this grant that allows us to try these new buses out and try out the new technology,” USD Superintendent Troy Pitsch said. “And to put the kids on a nice, brand-new, safe bus, and save money at the same time.”

The Environmental Protection Agency grant totalled $790,000. Pitsch said the district is excited to utilize this technology, that offers more than just the new car smell.

“An electric school bus provides clean-air technology, there’s no emissions from the vehicle,” Sales Manager for Lion Electric said. “It provides for decreased costs for maintenance and fuel obviously for the school district. They’re very quiet, they’re pleasant to ride on so, really it brings a lot of benefits.”

In addition to the economic benefits, Pitsch says the district is especially excited about one feature.

“Listen for the music,” Pitsch said. “They play a tune as they drive along, it kind of reminds you of an ice cream truck. So, that’s one that I’m going to enjoy watching and hearing the reactions from the community.”

Operators and first responders began training right away. The Kansas Highway patrol also inspected the buses.