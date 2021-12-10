Kansas school going green

SILVER LAKE, KS (KSNT) – One class is contributing to their school lunch in a big way.

Tyler Seele’s students are hard at work learning job and life skills and they’re not doing it by taking a true of false quiz however.

His students at Silver Lake Jr Sr Highschool have been working on a new project this semester: the food to table program. In the school’s greenhouse, students take care of their own box, each with a different vegetable. They have to make sure their plants are watered and growing at a good rate.

“It gives our kids daily responsibility, of a life and job skill that they’re able to perform daily,” Special Education Teacher Tyler Seele said.

At the start of next week, lettuce and spinach will be offered in the cafeteria, bringing fresh ingredients to the students from their own backyard.

“It’s really allowing them to see something start to finish. They started the plants with seeds, and then they get to watch them grow daily. Eventually when we harvest them it’ll be really fun to see the plants they grew being used in the lunchroom,” Seele said.

Students are loving the program. According to the teacher, whenever the greenhouse is mentioned their eyes light up.

“It makes me proud, because we can help people,” James Meadors, a student, said.

When school begins in January next year, the class is expecting to have a steady flow of fresh vegetables ready for lunchroom delivery.