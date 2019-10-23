Kansas sees downward trend in number of fatal car crashes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – According to data released on Tuesday from the United States Department of Transportation, fewer people in the U.S. are dying in car crashes.

Last year in Kansas there was a 12 percent drop in deadly crashes from the year before. Across the U.S., crashes are down about two percent in that same time frame.

Crash survivor Stacy Mayo-Martinez was happy to hear about the numbers going down.

Mayo-Martinez flipped her car years ago, cracking two of her vertebrae and injuring her neck in the process.

Had she not been wearing a seatbelt, she would have flown through the windshield and likely would have died.

“It flipped it vertically because of the definition of the ditch I did blackout but woke up in the middle of a field facing the other direction on the wheels in my car realizing it was obviously bad but not how bad,” said Mayo-Martinez.

She said the experience changed her life.

Even though Kansas roads are safer, she still hopes people will put down the technology and wear their seatbelts. Because without her’s, she’s not sure if she’d be here today.

The new data also shows that the number of pedestrians and bicyclists killed in crashes actually went up.