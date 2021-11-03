Kansas sees ‘tons’ of unused drugs, medicine turned in for national disposal month

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly four tons of unused drugs and medicines were disposed of in last month’s National Drug Take-Back Day, the Kansas attorney general announced Wednesday.

Derek Schmidt said medicine was collected at 69 locations across the state during the Oct. 23 event. The disposal effort saw a total of 7,742 pounds of unused drugs handed over, according to a federal Drug Enforcement Administration report.

“Safe storage and proper disposal are the keys to preventing the accidental or intentional misuse of prescription medications,” Schmidt said.

Since 2010, Kansans have safely disposed of a grand total of 229,556 pounds of medicine, according to the attorney general. Drugs and medicine that are turned in are handed over to the DEA, which safely destroys the medications.

Local law enforcement locations and a limited number of other places collect unused medicine year-round. To find out more about how to turn in unused medications, Kansans should contact their local sheriff’s office or police department for more information.