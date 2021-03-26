Kansas Senate leadership responds to majority leader’s felony charge

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Senate President Ty Masterson and Vice President Rick Wilborn released a statement Friday evening following the charges filed by the Shawnee County District Attorney against Sen. Gene Suellentrop.

The Kansas Senate Majority leader bonded out of jail Friday after Kagay said he formally filed charges against him in relation to his March 16 arrest.

The statement reads, “This evening, we learned that the Shawnee County District Attorney announced he has filed several charges against Senator Suellentrop. The complaint’s allegations are very serious, and we trust the legal process will ensure due process and a just resolution. We are thankful that no one was injured, and we continue to pray for Gene and his family.”

Senate leadership said they are looking into how they should proceed.

“Upon learning of these formal charges, we have begun reaching out to other members of the Republican caucus about how to proceed most effectively moving forward. Our highest priority is to keep working without distraction for Kansas families and businesses as the state reopens.”