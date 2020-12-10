Kansas Senator Pat Roberts gives his final speech

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Senator Pat Roberts will give his final speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate after serving nearly 40 years.

Watch his speech live at 9:30 a.m.

Senator Pat Roberts has served the people of Kansas in the nation’s capitol in both the Senate and the House, but soon, that’s coming to an end after he announced he would not seek reelection.

The 84-year-old Roberts is fond of his decades of work in D.C., but he said there’s still work to be done.

“One, a COVID package that would make sense, and I hope we could get that done,” Roberts said of what’s left to do. But he’s not sure if that will happen because of the polarization in Congress.

One thing he hopes to see is civility return to Washington. He said it seems likely Joe Biden will become president, and that he hopes for the best. Roberts said the Senate has changed since he began in 1997.