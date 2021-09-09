Kansas Senior Games kicking off in Topeka Friday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Athletes from across the state of Kansas are heading to the Capital City this weekend. The Kansas Senior Games runs this weekend and next in Topeka.

Nearly 1,000 athletes, ages 50 up to 96, will be competing in 18 sports, including swimming, track and field, and pickleball.

The pickleball competition will be Friday and Saturday morning at Hughes Park. 77-year-old Jean Ann Emig will be competing in the singles, women’s, and mixed doubles. She said the sport keeps her feeling young.

“The days I stay home I sit a lot besides doing housework, which I don’t like to do, and then I don’t feel good,” Emig said. “I come out here and I feel better. I’m with friends. This is like another family.”

Emig said she was convinced to try pickleball in her fifties. She said you are never too old to try something new.

“I play with my grandson and our family all plays together when they come in from Colorado,” Emig said. “It’s just a fun thing to do together and all generations can do it.”

The top athletes from the Kansas Senior Games will qualify for the National State Games. They will be played in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in May 2022.

Organizers are still in of need volunteers, especially for Track & Field on Sunday, September 12. Interested people can click here or email admin@sunflowergames.com.