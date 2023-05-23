TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) increases the value of coupons available for low income seniors.

The Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (KSFMNP) raised its coupon value from $35 to $50.

According to the KDHE, low-income seniors can receive these coupons on a first-come, first-serve basis, after applications are approved. To apply, seniors can visit a local distribution agency in counties across the state.

“The KSFMNP helps support Kansas seniors and our local Kansas farmers at farmers markets,” said Courtney Koenig, KSFMNP coordinator. “The program is great because it brings new people to the markets, increases sales for farmers and provides nutritious foods to people who need it.”

The KDHE says seniors are eligible for the coupons if they complete an application, are 60-years-old or older or at least 55-years-old and a member of an Indian Tribe Organization. Seniors considered for eligibility must also have a gross household income, before taxes, at or below 185% of the federal poverty level.

According to HealthCare.gov, the average income for a family of four to meet the federal poverty level in 2023 is $30,000.