TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information related to an aggravated home burglary that happened early Wednesday morning.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary occurred on the 3800 block of SW Nottingham Rd. A black 2019 Nissan Rogue was stolen during the burglary and was later spotted in Lawrence before it was later recovered in the 1200 block of SW Polk in Topeka.

The suspects are described as three younger men of smaller build. One suspect was wearing a hoodie and a white ski mask according to the sheriff.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective John Culver at 785-251-2796 or john.culver@snco.us. If you want to stay anonymous, you can provide tips through Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or www.shawneecountycrimestoppers.com or the P3 Tips mobile app.