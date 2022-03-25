LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging Kansas residents to be prepared for the “growing potential threat” of cyberattacks on organizations and businesses.

This announcement came from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. They recommended citizens who are concerned about the growing issue of cyberattacks go to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s website. CISA was established in 2018 and works to understand, manage and reduce the risks posed to the U.S.’s cyber and physical infrastructure.

While the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t say from where these cyber threats are coming, CISA points directly to the recent Russian aggression displayed against Ukraine. CISA has a plethora of resources available for those concerned about Russian interference on their website under the title of Shields Up.

“Every organization – large and small – must be prepared to respond to disruptive cyber incidents,” statement on CISA’s website.

Russian hackers recently targeted dozens of sites around the U.S., including a nuclear power plant located in Kansas. Four Russian government officials were charged by the Justice Department on Friday in connection to the hacking that took place at the Kansas nuclear power plant, Wolf Creek.

To report anomalous cyber activity and/or cyber incidents, send an email to report@cisa.org or call 888-282-0870. To learn more about CISA, go here. To see CISA’s Shields Up initiative, go here.