BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The community in Brown County takes action after a school shooting in Uvalde Texas on Tuesday.

The Brown County Sheriff, John Merchant, says they’re at the point where they have to be vigilant on providing protection for their schools, which is why they’re currently addressing safety concerns. They say no child should be afraid to go to school.

One option being considered is allowing a certified law enforcement officer to be present in schools during session.

”We just want to make sure that the kids can go to school, and the staff can go to school and feel safe where they’re at and not have to worry about these needless, needless tragedies that are happening throughout our country,” Merchant said.

He says all entities are coming together to ensure adequate funding is secured to provide safety measures. The sheriff says they owe students and staff a safe environment where they can focus on learning.