BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The suspect of a recent shooting in Brown County has been arrested by law enforcement.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mark A. Edmundson, 48, of St. Joseph, Missouri, a suspect in a recent shooting, has been arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department.

A non-fatal shooting was reported at 4 p.m. on Jan. 2 in the area of U.S. Highway 36 and Timber Rd., according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. She was later treated for her injuries at a nearby hospital and released.

The sheriff’s office issued an attempt to locate order to find the suspect who was later arrested on Jan. 3 in Missouri. He is currently being held at the Buchanan County Jail with no bond.