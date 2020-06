TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Shrine Bowl has announced it’s moving to Hummer Sports Complex.

The 2020 Shrine Bowl will take place Saturday, July 18, starting at 7 p.m. at the complex.

The game was originally scheduled for July 18 at Yager Stadium in Topeka. However, Washburn University representatives notified the Shrine Bowl last month they were closing outside events for the rest of the summer due to the pandemic.