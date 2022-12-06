FORT RILEY (KSNT) – A soldier from Fort Riley has pled guilty to charges after being accused of stabbing a fellow soldier to death earlier this year.

Stars and Stripes reports that Spc. Jalen D. Thomas, 21, pled guilty on Friday to the lesser charge of manslaughter after being charged by the Army for murder, manslaughter, assault and domestic violence, according to a 1st Infantry Division statement and court documents. Thomas was arraigned in the Army’s 3rd Judicial Circuit on Nov. 2, according to court records.

A military judge sentenced Thomas to 100 months in prison, a reduction in rank to E-1 and a dishonorable discharge, according to Stars and Stripes.

Thomas was accused of stabbing Sgt. Stacy Subotich, 30, to death on Aug. 6 in Junction City. Two other people were injured during this incident as well, according to the Junction City Police Department.

Thomas was originally arrested by the JCPD but the case was turned over to the Army Criminal Investigation Division with charges filed through the military justice system, according to Stars and Stripes. Thomas comes from Brandon, Florida and enlisted in the Army in June 2019. He served in the Sustainment Brigade with the 1st Infantry Division, according to court documents.

Stars and Stripes is an independent daily military news and information site authorized by Congress and the U.S. Department of Defense. To check out their site, click here.