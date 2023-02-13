FORT RILEY (KSNT) – Kansas troops deployed near the fighting in Ukraine have returned home after spending more than a year in Europe.

Jefferson Grimes with the 1st Infantry Division of Fort Riley, also known as Big Red One, announced on Saturday, Feb. 11 that the 1st Infantry Division and Division Artillery Headquarters returned to Kansas after a 20 month deployment. The division celebrated with the uncasing of its colors in a ceremony on Saturday to signify the completion of its mission overseas.

Grimes reports that the soldiers of Big Red One helped to enhance the interoperability between the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies and help adopt a shared understanding at every level of command.

The division was deployed in July 2021 to Europe as part of Operation: Atlantic Resolve but was told that its time overseas would be extended due to the beginning of the war between Ukraine and Russia. The division, which included around 3,800 soldiers, was stationed only a few hours from the Polish-Ukrainian border.