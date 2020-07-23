Kansas Speedway drivers to compete with shout-out to Topeka employees

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Joe Gibbs Racing is adding a flare of gratitude to drivers’ Kyle Busch and Erik Jones Camry’s, including 124 signatures from workers at Mars plant in Topeka.

Busch will be racing the signed car on the Kansas Speedway.

While Busch races the signed Camry, Jones will be racing with a special thank you message to the 4500 employees of Reser’s Fine Foods. The Oregon based company has 14 facilities located in Topeka.

