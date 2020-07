TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A Topeka bike shop is seeing a surge in sales during the coronavirus pandemic. Folks at Capp's Bike Shop and Fitness at 2917 SW Topeka Blvd have been working longer hours to deal with increased demand.

Owner Chris Armstrong said spring and summer is already a busy season for bike sales. However, he said they saw a huge spike in sales a couple weeks after businesses started closing in March. Now, Armstrong said he is having a hard time keeping up with demand.