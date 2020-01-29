Kansas state cake honors 100 years of women’s right to vote

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas is celebrating its 159th birthday Wednesday. Like every birthday, a cake is in order.

Lauren Berg, Dillons pastry chef, has been baking the official celebration cake for Kansas Day for the past four years. While she says it’s an honor to make the cake, this year it means a little bit more to her.

This year the cake is celebrating 100 years of women having the right to vote.

“To honor them, I am showcasing them on the cake with their portraits, as well as some of the things that they went through,” Berg said.

The cake will feature yellow and purple coloring, as these colors were significant to the movement. It will also feature ribbons, sunflowers and more.

The cake is set to be delivered to the capitol building Wednesday morning.