Kansas State Capitol reopening to visitors, restarting historic tours Monday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas State Capitol Visitors Center is reopening on Monday.

This will be the first time visitors have been allowed inside since the COVID-19 pandemic began early in 2020.

Along with being open to visitors, staff will also resume historic guided tours. These tours stop at the House, Senate, and other noteworthy spaces in the Capitol.

Visitors Center Coordinator Joe Brentano said they will not be resuming dome tours at this time.

“We are planning to resume the dome tour, which is a popular element of our program, probably later as conditions improve,” Brentano. “We’ll re-evaluate how we can do that.”

Brentano said they plan to limit the tours to 15 to 20 people each. They will also be asking people to social distance during the tour. Click here for historic tour times.

The Capitol Store is also reopening Monday. Brentano said they will have a scavenger hunt that visitors can complete. If they find everything on the hunt, they will receive a 15 percent off coupon for the Capitol Store.

The Kansas State Capitol Visitors Center will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.