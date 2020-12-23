Kansas State Finance Council meets, sees some positives, but remains cautious

A ventilator is displayed during a news conference at the New York City Emergency Management Warehouse where 400 ventilators have arrived and will be distributed. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State Finance Council met virtually Wednesday morning to monitor pandemic data and discuss trends.

KDHE updated cluster numbers on Dec. 23 and saw a slight decrease in the spread of coronavirus clusters in the state from 443 clusters to 429.

Seven days ago Kansas had 443 active clusters that resulted in 15,634 active cases, 468 hospitalizations and 467 deaths.

Now, seven days later Kansas reported 429 active clusters which resulted in 15,915 cases, 493 hospitalizations, and 537 deaths. The slight decrease in clusters could be a good sign, although during the meeting Jon Rolph, a Kansas Board of Regents member, said there was some concern.

Rolph did see some positive news, the demand for ventilators is being met.

“Clearly we can see some good news in western Kansas, these numbers have come down,” Rolph said. “But, we have concerns about the southeast part of the state.”

Rolph warned a post holiday spike could test Kansas hospitals.

Governor Laura Kelly said the vaccines have gone exclusively to high risk medical teams that are in direct contact with COVID-19 patients, but my mid-January the state will look towards essential workers. Kelly said after the first of the year the state will have a more definitive list of how and when the vaccines will be distributed.

“We have a long way to go,” Kelly said.

Rolph called the discovery that each Pfizer vaccine vial actually had six doses and not five a “bright spot.”