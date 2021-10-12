Kansas State holds 5th annual KSUnite, promotes campus inclusion

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Campus leaders at Kansas State University held the 5th annual KSUnite.

The event allows students and faculty to listen to panelists and talk about how to combat different forms of discrimination. The goal is to come up with practical solutions when racist and discriminatory issues arise on campus.

Students who attended the event believe it was eye-opening.

“They bring it to your attention and then you see it for what it is,” Quinton Mindrup, a student leader attending KSUnite, said. “You can then see how you are affecting yourself and what you can do to either remove it or include everyone.”

Organizers of KSUnite said the event has created learning opportunities, but they also believe it has helped improve the overall atmosphere on campus.

“I think it has done a good job of bringing a lot of awareness to a lot of things,” Stefan Yates, Special Assistant for Diversity and Inclusion, said. “I think people that attend feel like they get a good learning opportunity out of it. We can all stand to learn something every day.”

KSUnite will return to campus again next year.