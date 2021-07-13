Kansas State Marching Band holds camp to promote leadership

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — The K-State Marching Band is holding a summer camp to create band leadership among high schoolers.

The camp focuses on creating band leaders. Since marching band programs are large, directors can’t do the job all on their own. This helps train them to become leaders through music and also become better communicators and motivators for their high school programs.

“The directors need to rely on student leaders to be able to help conduct the ensemble, to lead sectionals, to get people from point A to point B,” Alex Wimmer, K-State Assistant Director of Bands, said.

Wednesday is the last day of the summer camp, but the K-State Marching Band is preparing for the upcoming season. They have a concert at City Park in Manhattan every Tuesday until the end of July.