OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks on Tuesday issued a warning for people to stay out of the water at a state park due to a blue-green algae bloom.

The Pomona State Park, situated in Osage County, put out a warning via Facebook on June 28 asking people to avoid contact with the water until the blue-green algae level decreases. This primarily impacts the swimming beach area at the park. The lake at Pomona will remain open until further notice, according to the KDWP.

Pomona State Park is home to an abundance of wildlife, numerous campsites, historic connections to the Santa Fe Trail and plentiful fishing spots. No warning has been issued to anglers at this time. However, contact with the water should be kept to a minimum to decrease the amount of exposure to the blue-green algae.

Blue-green algae currently poses a health hazard at several lakes across Kansas. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is closely monitoring the situation. Depending on a lake’s blue-green algae toxicity level, it may be closed to both humans and pets.

While blue-green algae is usually not lethal to humans, it can sicken or even kill dogs. To learn more about blue-green algae and algal blooms, check out out our interview with a member of the KDHE on the topic. For more information on blue-green algae, go to the KDHE’s website here.