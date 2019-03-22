Kansas State reduces tuition for more out-of-state students Video

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - Kansas State University is making it cheaper for some out-of-state students to become Wildcats.

Students from Arkansas, California, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas will now qualify for reduced tuition.

This follows enrollment declines for the fifth year in a row.

The Kansas Board of Regents agreed to the change this week.

Applicants must meet certain GPA and standardized test score requirements.

Out-of-state students pay about $12,000 more for tuition according to Dean of Students Pat Bosco.

"By discounting some of a out-of-state student's tuition it allows us to frankly benefit from the student who would not come here ordinarily," said Dr. Bosco.

Students from certain midwest states already can receive the same reduced rate as part of the Midwest Student Exchange Program.

