Kansas State to resume in-person classes Monday, Feb. 8

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State reports today that beginning Monday, Feb. 8 students and faculty will return to in-person classrooms and laboratories.

For now, our key indicators for the COVID-19 pandemic are moving in the right direction. However, the risk remains real and the future is still uncertain; we must not relax in our efforts to protect each other.

Kansas State University

According to the university classes will resume with in-person and hybrid options.

We have developed an extensive COVID-19 testing plan to help us understand and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campuses. This testing is offered at no cost to students, faculty and staff through Lafene Health Center. Our improved dashboard is helping track and evaluate COVID-19 data in our university-connected communities. 

Kansas State University

Students and faculty will still be encouraged to wear face coverings and maintain social distance.

