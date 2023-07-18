TOPEKA (KSNT) – State troopers are doing their part to make this school semester as safe as they can for students.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is doing what it can to make sure students have the safest buses transporting them to and from school. During July and August, Troopers partner with school districts across Kansas to inspect all school buses to make sure they are in proper working condition, according to a press release from KHP.

Troopers will make their rounds to check buses before the school year starts to make sure they will load, transport and unload students in a safe manner.

“Our children are the future. We owe it to the family members and their children to make sure these kids arrive to and from their destinations safely,” KHP Captain Candice Breshears said. “By partnering with school districts across Kansas, we can ensure that we are taking the proper steps to keep Kansas children safe.”

Troopers will also check lights, emergency exits, tires, windshield wipers, fire extinguishers, first aid kits and emergency spill kits. School buses or vehicle that pass inspections will receive a decal that will be displayed in the lower driver’s side corner of the windshield, according to the press release.

If a school vehicle does not comply with KHP safety regulations, it can’t be used to transport students until all defects are corrected and the vehicle is re-inspected by a trooper.