TOPEKA (KSNT) – Seven people died in four deadly crashes across the Sunflower State over the Memorial Day weekend.

Lieutenant Candice Breshears with the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said in press release that state troopers assisted more than 700 motorists during its weekend reporting period. This lasted from 6 p.m. Friday, May 26 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 29.

Breshears said the KHP worked four fatal non-DUI-related crashes and seven non-DUI-related fatalities over the holiday weekend. The KHP provided the following data for 2023, and the past two years for comparison, regarding crashes, DUI arrests and other incidents it responded to over the holiday weekend:

Enforcement data202120222023
DUI arrests201720
Speed citations781833756
Speed warnings474638562
Safety belt – adult citations7610172
Safety belt – adult warnings9926
Safety belt – teen citations156
Safety belt – teen warnings1 00
Child restraint – citations202916
Motorist assits748811705
Crash data202120222023
Fatal DUI-related crashes010
DUI-related fatalities 010
Non-DUI-related fatal crashes314
Non-DUI-related fatalities517