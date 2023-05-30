TOPEKA (KSNT) – Seven people died in four deadly crashes across the Sunflower State over the Memorial Day weekend.

Lieutenant Candice Breshears with the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said in press release that state troopers assisted more than 700 motorists during its weekend reporting period. This lasted from 6 p.m. Friday, May 26 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 29.

Breshears said the KHP worked four fatal non-DUI-related crashes and seven non-DUI-related fatalities over the holiday weekend. The KHP provided the following data for 2023, and the past two years for comparison, regarding crashes, DUI arrests and other incidents it responded to over the holiday weekend:

Enforcement data 2021 2022 2023 DUI arrests 20 17 20 Speed citations 781 833 756 Speed warnings 474 638 562 Safety belt – adult citations 76 101 72 Safety belt – adult warnings 9 9 26 Safety belt – teen citations 1 5 6 Safety belt – teen warnings 1 0 0 Child restraint – citations 20 29 16 Motorist assits 748 811 705