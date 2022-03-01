MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State University announced that the school would drop the mask mandate for all campuses.

The drop will go into effect on March 2.

The university says wearing a face mask will still be strongly encouraged indoors, just not required.

The university’s updated face mask guidance is based on the newest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for determining face mask requirements.

Mask requirements remain in effect for university shuttle buses because of U.S. Department of Transportation policy.