Kansas State University Foundation hosting ‘All In for K-State’ day of giving Wednesday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State University Foundation is launching its second “All In for K-State” day of giving Wednesday.

This year’s initiative will raise money for the “Textbooks 2.0” program.

Textbooks 2.0 is a grant program at K-State. Faculty can apply for grants worth $1,000 to $5,000. These grants help faculty convert their classes away from textbooks, using open alternative education resources instead.

Associate Vice President of Development at Kansas State University Foundation Eric Holderness said students pay $10 to access the materials rather than pay hundreds of dollars for a textbook.

“It is actually a very intuitive and interactive platform, built in questions and video content that allows professors to interact in a way that they haven’t been able to in the past,” Holderness said. “It does take a lot of hours for our faculty member to do it, but well worth it.”

Holderness said the program has been used to convert around 85 classes at K-State. He said this has saved students $6.8 million since the program began in 2016.

