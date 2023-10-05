MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Holly Gerke, the assistant director of student services and engagement, joined 27 News Morning Anchor Katie Garceran on the morning show to talk about the importance of campus visits.

Notoriously around this time of year, Gerke said school visits get more and more frequent as high schoolers start preparing to decide where they would like to go to school.

Gerke said it’s extremely important for students to visit campus and make sure they can really envision themselves attending a university for the next four years.

“Whether you are taking a tour, meeting with an academic college, connecting with current students; that’s what is most important we think, when visiting a college campus,” Gerke said.

Furthermore, the university also has Powercat Preview days where prospective students can stay on campus for a night to get the full K-State experience.

“It’s a great opportunity to come on campus,” Gerke said. “You get to tour the residence halls, see what the dining center experience is like…being able to tour academic facilities, connect with those academic programs…it just gives you an enhanced view on a specific day when the whole university has come together to say ‘Welcome’.”

The upcoming Powercat Preview Days are happening on Oct. 20 and 30. As of right now, people can still sign up to participate in the Oct. 30 Powercat Preview.

For more information on the Powercat Preview Days, click here to see the full list of dates for the next year.