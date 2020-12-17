Kansas Statehouse debuts baby Jesus for Christmas season

Baby Jesus makes his debut at the Kansas Statehouse this Christmas season.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Statehouse will display a traditional Christian crèche this Christmas.

“We are excited to share our Christmas message with the public, as the Constitution allows us to do,” said Thomas Olp, Thomas More Society Vice President and Senior Counsel, about the Capitol nativity scene.

A not-for-profit law firm, the Thomas More Society teamed up with the American Nativity Scene to keep privately funded manger scenes in public spaces for Christmas.

“Privately funded Christmas displays are legally allowed in traditional public forums such as state capitols, county complexes, or city hall lawns,” explained Ed O’Malley, president of the American Nativity Scene.

The American Nativity Scene states their mission is to place a Nativity display at all the capitals across the country.

The Nativity display will be at the Kansas Statehouse from Dec. 17 through Dec. 30. It is located on the second floor of the capital.