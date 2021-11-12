Kansas student graduates law school at 19

ULYSSES (KSNT)– In 2019, KSNT News covered a story about Braxton Moral, a 17-year-old at the time who was graduating high school at the same time he was finishing up his undergraduate degree from Harvard University online.

Now at 19 years old, Braxton is graduating from Washburn Law School in just a few weeks.

Braxton has come a long way since he started taking classes at Harvard online at age 11, but he’s ready for his school years to come to an end.

“I wouldn’t say I’m necessarily a big fan of learning and reading but it’s important, so I’ll force myself to eat the vegetables and get it done,” Braxton said.

He said he doesn’t know exactly what made him choose the law route, and he doesn’t know exactly what law he wants to practice. However, his undergraduate degree is in government, and he might want to pursue something along those lines.

Braxton finishes up classes on Dec. 17, and will graduate soon after. As of right now, he said he doesn’t know exactly what he’s going to do, but he is excited about the future.