TOPEKA (KSNT) – Students at a local high school who were looking for a way to honor and remember classmates who passed away have reached an agreement with their school’s administration after starting a petition on Change.org.

The petition was ended on Friday after it received 3,318 signatures. According to the petition’s organizer, Jefferson West’s administration came to an agreement with students about their request. The deceased classmates will be honored with chairs decorated with their shirts, pictures, caps and white roses. A moment of silence and a reading of their names will also occur prior to the start of the graduation ceremony.

On Wednesday, April 6, senior students at Jefferson West High School started a petition on Change.org after initially claiming to receive pushback from members of their school’s administration when they asked to be allowed to honor two classmates who passed away during the graduation ceremony on May 15. The petition received a great deal of attention, getting more than 2,000 signatures of support within the first 24 hours.

School administrators met with senior class officers on Friday, April 8, along with the Student Council president and vice-president and other students, to discuss plans for the graduation ceremony, according to Jefferson West Superintendent Pat Happer. This meeting, which is usually held after Prom, was moved up due to the petition on Change.org. Students and school administrators were able to come to an agreement.

The two students being honored are Kyler Postma, who died in a car crash in 2020, and Case Clare.