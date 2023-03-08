TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dr. Reginald Eggleston appeared on the KSNT 27 News morning show with Anchor Katie Garceran to talk school safety following recent swatting incidents.

Last week, 17 jurisdictions received swatting calls threatening Kansas high schools between 7:50 a.m. and 9:50 a.m., according to the KBI. One of those high schools, was Junction City High School.

Eggleston, the superintendent for USD-475 schools, is the first superintendent to comment on this issue on camera. He emphasized how impressed he was with law enforcement, as well as the district with how they handled the situation.

“We responded accordingly, we responded very well, always putting safety first,” Eggleston said. “It’s unfortunate that we have these types of incidents that occur, but it also makes us aware that safety is a priority, and something we take mind of. We take every call and notification very serious.”

As well as commenting on the swatting incident, Eggleston also touched on some lighter topics.

In the most recent Board of Education meeting, they discussed the allocation of $800,000 to construct a greenhouse for students at Junction City High School. This will be a way for kids to get their hands in the dirt and learn more about agriculture.

Additionally, he reminded families in the USD 475 district that the State of Education is on April 17th. Here, families will be updated on the ongoings in the new year and any recognitions for students and staff.

