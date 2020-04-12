Kansas Supreme Court backs Governor Kelly’s executive order limiting church gatherings

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Saturday evening the Kansas Supreme Court announced that they are upholding Governor Kelly’s executive order to limit church gatherings in the state.

Earlier in the week Governor Kelly issued an executive order limiting Kansas church gatherings to no more than 10 people. The lawmakers on the Legislative Coordinating Council revoked her order arguing that it went against Kansan’s constitutional right to practice religion.

Governor Kelly responded with a lawsuit against the Council, leaving the ultimate decision up to the Kansas Supreme Court

The Court heard arguments during Saturday morning over zoom conference. Around 9 P.M. they issued a ruling saying “As ultimately acknowledged by all counsel during oral arguments today, even if we accept House Concurrent Resolution 5025 as an otherwise valid exercise of legislative authority, its plain text did not authorize the LCC to revoke Executive Order 20-18.”

Their ruling means that Governor Kelly’s executive order stands.