Kansas Supreme Court cancels arguments on releasing inmates

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court has canceled arguments from attorneys over a civil rights’ group attempt to force the state to release prison inmates with preexisting medical conditions that make them vulnerable to coronavirus.

The high court acted Tuesday night in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas for seven inmates at state prisons in Ellsworth, Lansing and Topeka.

The Supreme Court sent the case to district court in Leavenworth County, home to the Lansing prison.

The Supreme Court concluded there disputes about facts that needed to be settled.