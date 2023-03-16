TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Supreme Court is set to visit a town in north central Kansas for the first time in its 162-year history.

The justices on the Kansas Supreme Court will travel to Concordia to conduct a special evening session on April 11, according to the Kansas Judicial Branch’s website. This visit is meant to help familiarize Kansans with the court, its work and the overall role played by the Kansas Judiciary. The session will last from 6:30 p.m. to around 8 p.m. at the Concordia High School.

All members of the public are invited to attend the special session to learn more about the court as it hears oral arguments in two cases. When the hearing concludes, the justices will greet the public during an informal reception.

“Special sessions give Kansans an up-close look at how the judicial branch works,” Chief Justice Marla Luckert said. “Watching an appellate argument helps people understand how courts resolve disputes and the steps that are taken to make sure court proceedings are fair and case resolution is based on a correct application of the law.”

The Supreme Court has been conducting special sessions around the state since 2011 when it marked the state’s 150th anniversary by convening in the historic Supreme Court courtroom in the Kansas Statehouse. The court has conducted special sessions in Colby, El Dorado, Emporia, Garden City, Great Bend, Greensburg, Hays, Hiawatha, Hutchinson, Kansas City, Lawrence, Manhattan, Overland Park, Parsons, Pittsburg, Salina, Topeka, Wichita and Winfield.

The Supreme Court consists of the following justices: Eric S. Rosen, Dan Biles, Caleb Stegall, Evelyn Z. Wilson, Keynen “K.J.” Wall Jr. and Melissa Taylor Standridge. For more information about what to expect during this special session, click here.