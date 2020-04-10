Kansas suspends sales of nonresident turkey permits

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has suspended sales of general nonresident turkey permits to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Gov. Laura Kelly said in a news release that while turkey hunting is largely a solitary activity, the potential for inadvertent spread of COVID-19 due to travel associated with nonresident participation is “something we simply cannot risk.”

This was initially not an issue because nonresident permit sales were lagging behind last year, when 14,700 nonresident spring turkey permits were issued.

However, state officials became alarmed when nonresident demand for the permits in Kansas began to rise after hunting opportunities diminished in other states.