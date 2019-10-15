Kansas Taco Bells safe from metal shaving beef recall, company says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Metal shavings, possibly contaminating 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef in Taco Bell’s tacos and burritos, prompted the national chain to pull it from stores across the country.

Taco Bell confirmed to KSNT News that Kansas is not among the 20 affected states. The chain operates 14 stores in the local area.

The seasoned beef produced by Kenosha Beef International were shipped to five distribution centers, then to Taco Bell locations nationwide, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a news release.

Taco Bell announced the recall covers 2.3 million pounds of beef, and that the affected restaurants have all removed the product. The beef in question was produced between Sept. 20 and Oct. 4. It’s unclear when it was shipped out.

The issue was first discovered Saturday, when Taco Bell informed regulators it had received three customer complaints. There have been no confirmed reports of people suffering adverse reactions after consuming the beef, USDA says.