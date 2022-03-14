FORT RILEY (AP) – A Kansas middle school teacher is suing the district where she works after she was disciplined for refusing to use a student’s preferred first name and gender pronouns.

Fort Riley Middle School math teacher Pamela Ricard was suspended for three days last year. Ricard’s federal lawsuit was filed Monday. She cited her constitutional rights and religious beliefs for her decision. She said the district refused to accommodate her Christian beliefs.

An attorney for the school district declined to comment on the lawsuit. Ricard was reprimanded in April 2021 for addressing a student as “miss” to avoid using the student’s preferred first name after being told the student used he/him pronouns.