Kansas teacher surprised with $10K in student loan relief

Staff from Givling and Valley Heights presented Jennifer Pacha (center-right) with a check for $10,000 at her school. (Courtesy Photo/Givling)

WATERVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – A trivia game has changed a Kansas teacher’s life in a way she never expected.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2692735880773382

Jennifer Pacha is a teacher at Valley Heights Junior-Senior High School in Waterville who plays Givling, a mobile trivia game designed to help people pay off their student loan debt. After playing 10 free games in 30 days, the app entered Pacha into its $10,000 random drawing sponsored by Shopkick.

“I started playing Givling about one-and-a-half years ago,” Pacha said. “I looked it up, it sounded fun, easy and doable.”

Pacha graduated from K-State in 2006 with $48,000 in student debt, and she’s one of 44.7 million adults in America that carries some of the total $1.56 trillion in student loan debt, according to Forbes.

On Nov. 20, the Valley Heights principal called Pacha and the entire school into the gym for an announcement. To her surprise, the announcement was about a giant check waiting for her.

“Never in a million years did I see that coming,” Pacha said. “I still get emotional every time I watch the video.”

So far, Givling has given out more than $4.6 million to 5,000 people like Pacha.