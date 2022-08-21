SCOTT COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas teen died in a rollover crash in Scott County on Saturday.

Isaac Jeremiah Redburn, 18, of Haviland, was driving a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer on southbound Venison Road, north of Kansas 96, around 11:00 a.m. Aug. 20.

The vehicle entered the west ditch, the driver overcorrected and entered the east ditch. The SUV overturned multiple times before striking an irrigation motor and stopping.

Redburn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported he was not wearing a seatbelt.



