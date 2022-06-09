JEWELL COUNTY (KSNT) – A teenager was seriously injured in a crash in Jewell County on Thursday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 12:25 p.m. on June 9 in the area of K-14 milepost 224.7, a northbound Nissan Frontier left the road, drifting into the ditch. The driver overcorrected and began to roll for an unknown number of times.

The driver, a 16-year-old from Jewell, was ejected from the truck. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. KHP records show he was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.