Kansas to host first statewide pride event next fall in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Organizers are in the early stages of planning for next years Kansas LGBTQ+ event.

The celebration plans to spotlight diversity and inclusion across the state. Ideas include events at local vendors, a candlelight vigil at the Equality House and taking a walk from the Capitol to a downtown party.

The celebration is eyeing a September 2022 start date. It will be the first statewide pride event across Kansas.

“We knew that it couldn’t be a Topeka exclusive event,” Event Planner Shawn Zarazua said. “It had to embrace the entire state. Although our populations are small, if we work together it could be something really special.”

Organizers are encouraging those who are interested in being involved or who want to share ideas to contact the group. You can reach the organization by emailing wearepridekansas@gmail.com