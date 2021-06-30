Kansas to keep providing extra COVID food aid

TOPEKA (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly moved to keep the COVID-19 food aid two weeks after the state of emergency ended.

The decision will keep 63,000 households from losing the extra food aid provided by the state of Kansas during the pandemic, which was a concern when the order was originally set to expire.

The announcement came Tuesday that Kelly plans to continue the extra $14.5 million a month in aid.

The Democratic governor’s chief of staff told reporters the extra pandemic-related aid would end once the state of emergency expired June 15. Republican leaders argued Kansas could continue to manage its pandemic response without an emergency declaration.

The average food aid is about $230 a month per household.