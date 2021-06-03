Kansas to pay $826K to man’s estate over wrongful conviction

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state-court judge has ordered Kansas to pay more than $826,000 to the estate of a man who died in February following his release from prison after serving more than 12 years over a wrongful murder conviction.

The order Wednesday resolves a lawsuit filed in November by Olin “Pete” Coones days after a Wyandotte County judge threw out his 2009 first-degree murder conviction.

Coones received a life sentence in connection with the 2008 death of his late father’s caregiver.

His defense argued that the caregiver framed him for murder when she killed herself and her husband because of investigations into how she handled money for Coones’ father.