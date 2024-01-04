TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas will soon be the recipient of more than $4.6 million to expand its electric vehicle charging stations.

The fast charging stations will be used to fill gaps in the state’s major highway and interstate system, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.

The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) is a federally funded program that will direct six locations to be added to I-70 and I-135. The program requires EV charging stations to be available every 50 miles and be capable of providing 600 kW of power. Any remaining funds after the stations are built will be used on public road infrastructure.

The total project investment with matching local funds of 20% will be over $5.8 million. The following six locations were awarded funds for the project:

Flying J, 4215 W Hwy 50 in Emporia

Love’s, 3285 E U.S. 50 (U.S. 400) in Garden City

Pete’s, 20 U.S. 400 in Cherokee

Pete’s, 2400 E Washington St. (U.S. 400) in Fredonia

Love’s, 1356 US Highway 81 (U.S. 81) in Belleville

Casey’s, 1900 E 1st St (U.S. 400) in Pratt

“As more electric cars and trucks make their way onto Kansas roadways, they will need access to adequate charging facilities,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “With these awards, we’ll ensure electric vehicle charging stations are accessible to all Kansans for local and long-distance trips.”

