Kansas treating Garrett for flu-like symptoms before Auburn game

Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) grabs a rebound against West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)

SALT LAKE CITY (KSNT) - University of Kansas guard Marcus Garrett is being treated for flu-like symptoms ahead of round two of the NCAA tournament game.

It is not certain what type of illness he has, but Garrett has been treated for symptoms similar to the flu.

In a press conference today, Coach Bill Self said they still expect Garrett to play on Saturday if it doesn't get worse.

In the 2018-2019 season, Marcus Garrett, No. 0, averaged 7.3 points per game, as well as an average of 1.5 steals, and 4.2 rebounds.

Garrett is the go-to defender for the Jayhawks. If he is unable to play, it could mean the younger guards will have to step up for KU, and help slow down Auburn's high-powered offense.