WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) has some tips for those planning on hitting the road this holiday weekend.

The Memorial Day weekend normally signals the start of the summer travel season, and that means not only increased traffic on the roads but more chances for things like breakdowns and accidents. The Kansas Turnpike Authority is urged everyone to drive safely and take advantage of resources that can make your trip go smoothly.

Before heading on any long trip, make sure your vehicle has been serviced recently and is in good working order. That includes checking the tires, brakes, battery, wipers, lights, and turn signals and that fluids are good.

All of those things will help ensure you get safely to and from your destination. However, should something happen, the KTA’s Safety Assist Program, which is sponsored by the insurance company GEICO, can provide roadside assistance.

Dial *KTA (*582) to request roadside assistance on the Kansas Turnpike. For help on other Kansas highways, dial *47.

Before you head out, you can plan your route ahead, checking on the weather, and road conditions, including construction, by visiting KanDrive.org. You can also call 511 for the latest information, or sign up for KTA Alerts, or @KansasTurnpike on Twitter.

If you do plan on using the Turnpike, the KTA says you can get a discounted fare by signing up for K-Tag. In addition to it being accepted on Oklahoma and Texas toll roads, it now can be used on Florida toll roads as well.

For more information about K-Tag or the KTA, visit their website.