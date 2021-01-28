Kansas’ unemployment agency provides call center to answer tax-related questions

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor announced Thursday they will open a specialized call center to handle tax-related questions, according to a KDOL press release.

Beginning Feb. 1, the KDOL will answer questions about the IRS Form 1099-G to individuals who received unemployment benefits in 2020. This form lists the total amount of unemployment money individuals receive during the previous calendar year. It might also show state or federal income taxes withheld.

Because of the high number of people who filed unemployment claims in 2020, KDOL expects to send out a record number of tax forms. As a result of the high number of tax forms, KDOL is raising awareness of two possible issues:

KDOL is prohibited from withholding taxes from benefits without the individual’s permission. This could be a problem for people who have not withheld taxes from their 2020 benefits.

For identity theft victims, it may be possible that some victims may receive a notice because of the high amount of claims being sent out. People who establish they are identity theft victims are not liable to pay taxes on income they did not receive from fraudulent unemployment claims.

See the full press release below:

For more information about the 1099 – G form, click here.